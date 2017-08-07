Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation


Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating, according to statements posted to their social media pages.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Faris wrote on Instagram. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

The statement, signed by both Faris and Pratt, concluded, “We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.” Pratt posted a similar message to his Facebook page.

The couple has been married for eight years. They have one child together, a five-year-old son named Jack.

The Hollywood couple met while working together on the 2007 film “Take Me Home Tonight,” according to a 2014 profile in Esquire.

Pratt entered the public consciousness for starring as the lovably dopey Andy Dwyer in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.” He then parlayed his sitcom stardom into a career leading major Hollywood blockbusters, notably the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” movie franchises.

Faris earned a following for her leading role in comedies including the “Scary Movie” and “The House Bunny.” Since 2013 she has starred opposite Allison Janney in the CBS sitcom “Mom,” and more recently, she launched a hit podcast called “Anna Faris is Unqualified.”

See the couple’s statement below:



