‘Wonder Woman’s’ Chris Pine, Patty Jenkins to Reteam on TNT Series ‘One Day She’ll Darken’

After delivering a smash hit with “Wonder Woman,” director Patty Jenkins and star Chris Pine will re-team on the new TNT drama series “One Day She’ll Darken.”

TNT has given a green light a straight-to-series order with Jenkins attached to direct the pilot and potentially additional episodes. Pine is attached to star in all six episodes.

Sam Sheridan, author of “A Fighter’s Heart and The Disaster Diaries” is set to write the six-episode series, inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel. The series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar, Sheridan and Pine serving as executive producers. Plans are to shoot the show this fall.

“One Day She’ll Darken” tells the story of Hodel who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949. As Hodel begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery, the spider in the web around the legendary “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947.

Pine will play Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter and paparazzo. Jay was disgraced over his story about Hodel years prior, but now he sees a glimmer of redemption. Jay sees an opportunity, but is also caught in a moral quandary.

A release date is unknown at this time as Pine is about to start work on Netflix film “Outlaw King” and Jenkins is currently developing the sequel to “Wonder Woman,” which just got dated for December 2019.

Pine and Jenkins along with “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, are responsible in part for the number one film of the summer now that their DC Comics film has passed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” at the domestic box office. The movie’s critical acclaim also has pundits talking about a possible best director play for Jenkins, something no comic book movie has ever been able to achieve. The director is moving quickly on the sequel, and has shared some ideas for where it could go.

Prior to “Wonder Woman”, Pine received some of the best reviews of his career for the CBS Films thriller “Hell or High Water,” which went on to earn four Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture. Next, Pine will co-star in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” adaptation which was a highlight at Disney’s D23 event. While Pine is still appearing in commercial ventures, he still has his eye on prestige projects like “Outlaw King” where he’ll play Scottish King Robert the Bruce. The project reunites him with “Hell or High Water” director David Mackenzie, and begins shooting next month. He also has the spy thriller “All the Old Knives” with Michelle Williams, and can be seen next week on Netflix’s second season of “Wet Hot American Summer.”

