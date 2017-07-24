Chris Noth To Receive Inaugural Canopy Award At North Fork TV Festival

Chris Noth will be honored with the inaugural canopy award at this year’s North Fork TV Festival. The actor will accept the award on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Greenport Theatre in Greenport, NY.

The North Fork Canopy Award honors a member of the New York creative community whose work embodies the independent spirit of persistence, integrity and collaboration. The influence of this individual generates opportunities and inspires the ambitions of anyone with a story to tell and the diverse collection of people who help tell it.

“I’m so honored to be presented with the Canopy Award at this year’s North Fork TV Festival,” Noth commented. “I’ve lived and worked in New York for years, and I’ve shot all over New York State and Long Island, so being a part of this particular festival really means a lot to me. I can’t wait to see everyone out east this September.”

Noth is perhaps best known for co-starring opposite Sarah Jessica Parker on HBO’s “Sex and the City” as Mr. Big, which led to his first Golden Globe nomination. He also starred on the “Law and Order” franchise as Detective Mike Logan, and CBS’s “The Good Wife,” which earned him his second Golden Globe nomination. He recently appeared on FX’s “Tyrant,” and up next will star in the NBC series “Gone” and Discovery Channel’s miniseries “Manhunt.”

“Having an opportunity to honor actors like Chris Noth has always been part of our vision for the festival,” said founder of the North Fork TV Festival, Noah Doyle. “And it is our honor that in just one year we have been recognized by the TV community as a formidable venue for celebrating actors, writers, and industry executives and providing an opportunity to showcase independent creatives.”

“We are excited and grateful to have Chris Noth as this year’s North Fork Canopy Award honoree,” said artistic director Jerry Foley. “He is absolutely the perfect person to support and celebrate the explosion of fresh voices in television and content production. Chris’ enduring accomplishments in film, theater and television provide motivation and direction to independent storytellers navigating the often frustrating pursuit of giving life to their themes and characters. Beyond his artistic achievements, Chris has also claimed his spot as an iconic New Yorker. His creations of Detective Mike Logan and Mr. Big reflect the dash, grit, humor and ambitions of all of us in this crazy love affair with the world’s most confounding metropolis. We couldn’t be happier to have Chris with us in Greenport this September.”

“It’s really great that in one year, the North Fork TV Festival has grown to a caliber that Chris Noth, both a New Yorker and a TV great, is going to join and be honored. Plus, I’ve had some questions for Chris Noth about ‘Sex and the City’ and now I’ll get to ask,” added festival honorary chair Bill Persky.

Aside from the award presentation, the three-day North Fork TV festival will feature a night of independent TV pilot screenings, several industry panels, an opening night kick-off party at the Castello di Borghese Winery and a closing night party at the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation.