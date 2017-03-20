In today’s TV news roundup, Chris Messina has joined HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” Annapurna TV and Amazon are teaming up to develop an adult animated show, and more.

CASTING

Chris Messina has been cast as the male lead opposite Amy Adams in the upcoming HBO drama “Sharp Objects.” Messina will play Kansas City Detective Richard Willis, who is drafted to support to a small town Sheriff in the search for the killer of a young girl. However, he struggles with the investigation until he meets Camille (Adams), who is covering the crime for a St. Louis paper. The series is based on the book by Gillian Flynn, with all eight episodes directed by Jean Marc Vallée. Marti Noxon, who wrote the pilot, will serve as showrunner. Messina is repped by WME. Deadline first reported the news.

NBC‘s “What About Barb?” pilot has cast Tyler Sanders as Siggy, the overly ambitious, hardworking 10-year-old son of Leah Remini’s psychotherapist Suzanne. His previous credits include “The Reliant,” “JLW Academy,” and two shorts, “The Radical” and “Little Socrates.” Sanders is represented by CESD, Robin Spitzer Miners (RSM) Talent Management.

DATES

Gabrielle Union’s drama “Being Mary Jane” will finish out its fourth season starting July 18, airing 10 new episodes. The mid-season finale airs Tuesday, March 21, with Mary Jane’s 40th birthday bringing a surprise surprise encounter with her new boss, Justin (Michael Ealy).

E! reality series “Famously Single” will return for a second season on Sunday, July 9, with seven new celebrities and one returning star who have all lived through public romances and even more public break-ups. From the producer behind “Couples Therapy” and “Celebrity Rehab,” “Famously Single” puts eight single celebrities who have been infamously unlucky in love under one roof to learn how to finally pick the right match with the help of a therapist and a matchmaker.

DEVELOPMENT

Annapurna TV is developing a new adult CG-animated series titled “Amberville” at Amazon Studios. Created by Chris McCoy and “Sausage Party” director Conrad Vernon, “Amberville” is based on Tim Davys’ “Mollisan Town” book series and is described as a darkly comedic animated crime show set in a city populated by living, breathing stuffed animals. The story centers around a reformed teddy bear who is pulled back into the criminal underworld when his former boss enlists him for an impossible new job. McCoy wrote the pilot and Vernon is attached to direct, with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and David Distenfeld serving as exec producers on the project alongside McCoy and Vernon.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has has named Beau Ferrari as its new executive vice president. In this role, Ferrari will oversee finance, operations, corporate strategy and development to manage growth and profitability for the company, and will also partner across NBCUniversal’s platforms to identify new opportunities in the marketplace. Ferrari previously served as EVP, corporate strategy and development for Univision Communications Inc.