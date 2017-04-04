Chris Hardwick will host and executive produce a new alternative series called “The Awesome Show” for NBC, the network announced Tuesday.

NBC has ordered six episodes of the series, which will highlight the latest innovations in science and technology. The series will highlight stories of scientific and technological advances and will marvel at mankind’s tremendous feats, both now and in the future.

“The opportunity to develop a primetime show that celebrates science and technology was too good to pass up,” Hardwick said. “I started Nerdist 10 years ago as a tech news site. I was a contributor to Wired magazine for several years and hosted ‘Wired Science’ on PBS. It is very important to me to make something that positively promotes these topics in order to share humanity’s triumphs, to instill hope for our future and to inspire the next generation of young thinkers.”

Hardwick, who currently hosts “The Wall” on NBC, will executive produce with Mark Burnett and Alex Murray in partnership with Singularity University. “The Awesome Show” will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fish Ladder and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Innovation and discovery is something anyone at any age can participate in, and to be able to highlight and inspire an audience is very exciting.” Burnet said. “Chris Hardwick has the perfect balance of humor and knowledge when it comes to exploring the depths of what is possible, and the audience will be entertained while at the same time having their minds blown!”

Hardwick is best known as the founder of Nerdist in addition to hosting the “Walking Dead” after series “Talking Dead” on AMC. He recently signed an overall deal with AMC Studios.