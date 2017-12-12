Chris Hardwick, David X. Cohen Team for Museum Comedy in Development at NBC

Chris Hardwick and David X. Cohen have partnered to write and executive produce a comedy in the works at NBC.

Titled “Natural History,” the multi-camera project follows a young woman who returns home to become director of a beloved local natural history museum, only to find it has gone to hell in her absence. She must wrangle her well-intentioned but less-than-reliable staff while battling slashed budgets, rude patrons and collapsing dinosaur skeletons.

In addition to Hardwick and Cohen, Mike Clements and Alex Murray will serve as executive producers on the project. Universal Televsion will produce in association with Hardwick’s Fish Ladder Productions and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Clements is the president of Fish Ladder, having previously served as head of comedy development for UTV.

Hardwick currently hosts the NBC game show “The Wall” and is developing the upcoming NBC series “The Awesome Show,” which he will host and executive produce. Hardwick also has three scripted projects in development under his first-look deal with AMC Studios. He is best known for founding Nerdist and hosting “Talking Dead,” “Talking Dead: Fear Edition,” and “Talking with Chris Hardwick” for AMC.

Cohen previously served as a writer and producer on “The Simpsons” and later head writer and executive producer of “Futurama,” the latter of which he co-created with “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening.

Hardwick is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Stone Genow. Cohen is repped by CAA.