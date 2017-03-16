Chris Hardwick is launching a new production company, Fish Ladder, with a first-look deal at AMC Studios.

The company, which will initially focus on developing scripted and unscripted programming for AMC Networks’ family of channels — including AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, and BBC America — already has several projects in the works. In addition, former Universal Television executive Mike Clements has been hired to serve as president of Fish Ladder.

“I’m very excited to expand my relationship with AMC Studios to create programming for any and all of their channels!” Hardwick said. “I’m working on developing scripted as well as non-scripted shows and Mike has the PERFECT balance of skill sets to help me make Fish Ladder a substantial production entity.”

Clements added, “Chris Hardwick has an infectious enthusiasm and genuine interest for people and stories that cover the pop-culture landscape. I am excited to tap into that energy and help Chris build Fish Ladder into a brand that will attract the kind of great storytellers who share that enthusiasm.”

AMC announced earlier this month that it would expand Hardwick’s “The Walking Dead” aftershow “Talking Dead,” making it a year-round talk-show platform. Hardwick also hosts and executive produces Comedy Central’s “@midnight” and NBC’s “The Wall,” and is founder and CEO of Nerdist Industries.

Clements previously served as EVP of comedy development at Universal Television.