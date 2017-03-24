Chris Brown will guest star on ABC’s “Black-ish,” and the network has released the first look at the musician in character on the sitcom.

Brown, known for both his music talents and highly-publicized controversial behavior, will appear next week on the episode airing Wednesday, March 29.

He will play a rapper named Richard Youngsta. The episode, aptly titled “Richard Youngsta,” is about Dre (Anthony Anderson) who is excited about doing a campaign with a popular rap star, but becomes conflicted when Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) provide feedback suggesting it plays on stereotypes. Meanwhile, Bow is determined to get the family to stop eating so much take-out food, but realizes the family may be too accustomed to eating whatever they want.

According to the first look photo (above), Brown will share scenes with Anderson and Deon Cole.

“Black-ish” marks the second role on a scripted broadcast show for Brown, whose TV acting credits are limited, but include an arc on “The O.C.” On the film side, he’s appeared in “Stomp The Yard,” “Think Like A Man” and “This Christmas.”

Brown’s guest gig on the family-friendly, Disney-owned ABC come amid allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who was granted a court order one month ago that says Brown must stay 100 yards away from her, following her claiming repeated threats of harm and violence. Last summer, Brown was arrested on felony assault charges, after a woman said the singer threatened her with a gun during an altercation. He was also hit with a lawsuit from his manager for alleged assault and battery. He has garnered significant media attention ever since he infamously plead guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.

Ever since ABC released the photo of Brown guest starring on “Black-ish,” social media has erupted with considerable negative reaction. When contacted by Variety for a statement in response to the social media buzz, ABC had no comment.