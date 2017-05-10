Sports Media Mourns Death of Chris Berman’s Wife Kathy, Who Died in Car Accident Tuesday

Sports journalists and figures took to social media to mourn the death of Katherine Berman (pictured above left), wife of longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman.
Katherine, 67, was killed in a two-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury, Conn, according to authorities. ESPN is headquartered in nearby Bristol, Conn., about 20 miles northeast. The driver of the second car, Edward Bertulis, 87, was also killed. The crash is currently under investigation.
“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour.”
Ironically, the sports community had gathered Tuesday to celebrate the 38th Annual Sports Emmys in neighboring New York. Berman, who departed as host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” after 31 seasons in January, was not nominated this year.
Among his colleagues that sent their condolences was the legendary Dick Vitale said he was “heartbrokn [sic].”
Current and former pro athletes — many non-football — also sent their support:
Several NFL team tweeted their condolences as well:
The Bermans had been married for 33 years and have two children, Meredith and Douglas. Katherine was a schoolteacher and community volunteer. Wednesday is Chris’s 62nd birthday.