Chloe Dan to Head Drama Development at 20th Century Fox TV

Chloe Dan has been named senior VP of development for 20th Century Fox Television. She replaces Brandon Brito, who is leaving the studio.

In her new role, Dan will lead drama development for the 21st Century Fox-owned studio. She will report to Michael Thorn, exec VP of development.

“Chloe is an extraordinarily gifted creative exec who has contributed mightily to our drama development over the past several years,” said Thorn. “While she had more than earned a promotion, we felt the time had come to channel her passion and skills into a leadership role at this company. We’re happy to announce that she will head our drama development team, effective immediately.”

Dan joined the studio in 2014 as a VP of drama development. Among the new series for next season that Dan worked on Matt Nix and Bryan Singer’s Marvel mutant drama featuring characters from the X-Men comic book series, “The Gifted,” Amy Holden Jones and Antoine Fuqua’s medical drama “The Resident,” an sci-fi drama “The Orville” from Seth MacFarlane and director Jon Favreau. Last season she worked on 20th Century Fox Television-produced drama “This Is Us,” airing on NBC. She previously worked at DreamWorks Studios and Warner Bros.

The change atop the studio’s drama-development team comes on the eve of broadcast upfront week, as networks finalize their new series orders for the coming season.

Brito departs 20th Century Fox Television to, according to the studio, pursue other opportunities just 10 months after being named drama development senior VP. He had previously served as VP of development at cable studio Fox 21.