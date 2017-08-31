‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Says She Changed Her Last Name Because ‘Hollywood Is Racist’

Courtesy of ABC

“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” star Chloe Bennet defended her last name change after a fan questioned her about it on social media this week, saying that the cause was Hollywood racism.

“Changing my last name doesn’t change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese,” she wrote. “It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable.”

Bennet, whose birth name is Chloe Wang, posted a statement to her Instagram account in support of Ed Skrein’s recent stepping down from his “Hellboy” role after being hit with accusations of whitewashing, as the original character he was set to play was of mixed Asian heritage.

The actress has spoken out about her name change before.

“Oh, the first audition I went on after I changed my name, I got booked,” Bennet told the Daily Beast last year. “So that’s a pretty clear little snippet of how Hollywood works.”

