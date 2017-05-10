‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med’ Renewed by NBC, No Word on ‘Justice’

Jon Seda Chicago Justice
NBC has renewed dramas “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med.” There is no word yet on the fate of the fourth leg of the “Chicago” franchise, “Chicago Justice.”

“Justice” is the most recent iteration of the shared universe of Midway procedurals. In its first season, the legal drama has averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. That makes it the lowest rated of the four “Chicago” dramas produced by Dick Wolf. NBC is expected to wait until after next week’s upfront presentation to decide whether it will be renewed or canceled.

NBC already has a hefty commitment to Wolf next season. In addition to the three “Chicago” shows, his Wolf Films produces the likely-to-be-renewed “Law & Order: SVU,” as well as the upcoming miniseries “Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murder,” starring Edie Falco.

The “Chicago” series have been dependable ratings performers for NBC at the 9 and 10 p.m. hours. “Med” season two averaged a 1.2 and 6.6 million viewers. “PD” season four averaged a 1.4 and 6.6 million. “Fire” season five averaged a 1.5 and 7.1 million viewers.

All three series are produced by Wolf Films and Universal Television.

    1. Joe Posner says:
      May 10, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      Less than a week ago, some media outlet announced that NBC would give “Chicago Justice” a 13 episode sophomore season.

      WTF!!!

