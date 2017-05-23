‘Chicago Justice’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

“Chicago Justice” has been canceled after just one season at NBC, Variety has learned.

The series from superproducer Dick Wolf followed prosecutor Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), the ambitious Deputy Chief of the Special Prosecutions Bureau for the city of Chicago. The series also starred Carl Weathers, Monica Barbaro, Joelle Carter, and Jon Seda. In addition to Wolf, Michael S. Chernuchin, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. Wolf Films produced in association with Universal Television.

The series was one of four “Chicago” shows produced by Wolf, along with “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD.” All of the other three shows were renewed, as was Wolf’s other NBC series, “Law & Order: SVU.” This fall, NBC will air the first installment of the new Wolf-produced anthology series “Law & Order True Crime,” with Season 1 focusing on the case of the infamous Menendez brothers.

“Justice” debuted to solid ratings back March, opening with a 1.7 rating and 8.7 million viewers. It ended its first season with a live-plus-same day average per episode of a 1.1 and 6.1 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated of the four “Chicago” shows.

The network recently canceled freshman shows “The Blacklist: Redemption,” “Emerald City,” and “Powerless.” NBC has renewed “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “Taken,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (for two seasons), “Great News,” and “The Good Place.”