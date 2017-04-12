In today’s roundup, two Chicago Cubs players will guest star on “Chicago Fire,” Univision Communications, Inc. has a new Senior VP of Corporate Research, and VH1’s Mother’s Day special has a premiere date.

CASTING

Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta, as well as NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, will appear in the season five finale of “Chicago Fire,” airing May 16. In the episode, a young Cubs fan is in a serious car accident and is not only injured but also loses his entire baseball card collection in the flames. Firefighter Christopher Hermann (David Eigenberg) attempts to cheer the boy up by giving him an unforgettable experience.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Univision Communications, Inc. has named Stephen McGowan as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Research effective immediately. McGowan, who recently served as the PBS’ vice president of research, will report to Jed Meyer, the executive vice president of corporate research and will be based in New York.

SPECIALS

Lisa Joyner and DeVon Franklin will host TLC’s “This Is Life Live.” The special will air on four back-to-back nights beginning April 23 at 10 p.m./9c. Joyner is an Emmy winning journalist and host of TLC’s “Long Lost Family.” Franklin is a film and television producer, New York Times-bestselling author, preacher, and motivational speaker. The live event allows viewers to follow along as families across the United States experience pivotal life events. Each hour-long episode will share the stories of two families and their loved ones.

VH1’s second annual Mother’s Day special “Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms” will premiere May 8th at 10 p.m. Anthony Anderson will return to host alongside VH1 fan favorite La La Anthony. The event features celebrity guests paying tribute to women who have shaped their lives.

AWARDS

Norman Lear, best known for his work developing “All in the Family” and “Sanford and Sons,” will receive the fourth annual Woody Guthrie Prize on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at a special event at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles. The award is designed to recognize artists who embody the spirit of Woody Guthrie by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, or other art forms. Lear is the first recipient to receive the prize whose medium is not music. The event will also feature a Q&A with executive director Bob Santelli and a performance by singer/songwriter Joel Rafael.