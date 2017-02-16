Chelsea Handler’s Netflix series will move to a once-a-week format for season two. The comic revealed the shift Thursday in a video announcing the premiere date for the show’s second season.

In its first season, “Chelsea” aired three half-hour episodes per week. The new format will see the comic shift to an hour-long format, with new episodes appearing on the digital service on Friday nights.

Season two will premiere April 14 and run 30 weeks, just as the first season did.

“Chelsea” struggled to find its footing in its first season, with original showrunner Bill Wolff leaving just weeks into the show’s run. Variety‘s Maureen Ryan wrote in her review of the show’s early episodes, “Unless it gets sharper and funnier or begins to offer something more than a puffy celebrity hang, it’s hard to make the case that it’s a necessary addition to the talk-show scene. Handler’s longtime fans may be willing to ‘Chelsea’ and chill, but it’s difficult to see how this particular offering will expand that narrow base.”

Netflix renewed the series — its first attempt at a late-night style talk show — in July alongside scripted comedy series “Lady Dynamite” and “Real Rob.”

Watch the video with Handler below: