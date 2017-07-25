Charter Strikes Partnership With Analytics Firm 605

Charter Communications said it struck a new partnership with 605, a data and analytics company that is controlled by Dolan Family Ventures. As part of the pact, Charter will appoint two members to the smaller company’s board of directors.

Under the terms of the deal, Charter will provide 605 with aggregated and anonymized television platform data from all of its cable system operations nationally. Charter will not share customers’ personally identifiable data with 605. In turn, 605 will utilize its proprietary data infrastructure and analytics capabilities to enhance advertising and campaign measurement solutions for Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter.

“We believe our efforts can accelerate the transformation in the advertising industry’s approach to measurement and accountability by moving beyond traditional ratings to include impressions in buying decisions,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO and founder of 605, in a statement. “Given our close and longstanding relationship with their management team, we are pleased to have Charter as our strategic partner at 605.”

In May, Spectrum Reach introduced a new product developed in partnership with 605 for linear media planning and optimization called the AudienceApp. The AudienceApp makes it possible to better identify and target specific audiences on linear television and execute more effective campaigns. Spectrum Reach will launch the product in Austin on August 15, and complete the roll out across the company’s entire footprint by mid-2018.

605 was established by Dolan Family Ventures through its acquisition of Analytics Media Group in November 2016. Investment banking firm PJT Partners is providing consulting services to Dolan Family Ventures and provided advisory support for the Charter partnership.

The initial Board of Directors for 605 will be comprised of: James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman, The Madison Square Garden Company; Kristin Dolan, Managing Partner, Dolan Family Ventures and Founder & CEO, 605; David Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter and President of Spectrum Reach; and James Blackley, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Information Technology, Charter Communications