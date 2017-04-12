Charlie Murphy, a performer on “The Chappelle Show” and Eddie Murphy’s older brother, has died. His rep Domenick Nati confirmed to Variety that the star was battling leukemia. He was 57.

Murphy lent his comedic talents to the Comedy Central sketch show as both a writer and an actor.

His “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” sketch replayed encounters with various celebs such as Rick James and Prince when he was a member of his brother’s entourage.

The elder Murphy also served as a writer on his brother’s movies, including “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Norbit.”

He was also an accomplished voiceover actor, working on “The Boondocks,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

