Charles Payne Will Return to Fox Business

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Charles Payne Suspended Sexual Harrassment
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne will return to his early-evening perch at the outlet following an investigation into claims of sexual harassment, the network confirmed Friday.

The latest development in a series of personnel issues that have plagued the Fox News operations owned by 21st Century Fox was previously reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Payne is expected to  return to hosting the program “Making Money” this evening, the network said in a statement.

Payne was suspended in June after a female political analyst who had made regular appearances on Fox News and CNN contacted the law firm of Paul Weiss, which has been working for Fox for several months, and alleged she was banned from Fox after ending an extramarital affair she had with the anchor in 2015. The analyst alleged her Fox appearances were reduced after she terminated the relationship.

At the time, Payne denied the allegations and said he would fight to clear his name.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. cowgirldiva says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:54 am

    If I were Charles Payne, I would sue the dirty, judgemental tighty-whities off those hypocrites at FOX NEWS and NEVER go back…!!

    Reply

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad