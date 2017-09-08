Charles Payne Will Return to Fox Business

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne will return to his early-evening perch at the outlet following an investigation into claims of sexual harassment, the network confirmed Friday.

The latest development in a series of personnel issues that have plagued the Fox News operations owned by 21st Century Fox was previously reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Payne is expected to return to hosting the program “Making Money” this evening, the network said in a statement.

Payne was suspended in June after a female political analyst who had made regular appearances on Fox News and CNN contacted the law firm of Paul Weiss, which has been working for Fox for several months, and alleged she was banned from Fox after ending an extramarital affair she had with the anchor in 2015. The analyst alleged her Fox appearances were reduced after she terminated the relationship.

At the time, Payne denied the allegations and said he would fight to clear his name.

More to come…