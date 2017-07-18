Charles Osgood to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at News & Documentary Emmys

Staff Writer
Charles Osgood Sunday Morning
John Filo/CBS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present radio and television veteran Charles Osgood with the 2017 News & Documentary Emmy Award for lifetime achievement.

Osgood will be honored during the 38th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Oct. 5 at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Related

Charles Osgood Will Retire From CBS’ ‘Sunday Morning’

With 50 years of expertise in radio and television journalism, Osgood has blazed a trail for others. He started at CBS Radio and became an industry legend anchoring “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I had the great privilege and good luck to have crossed paths with Charles Osgood when I was a young man coming up in the CBS newsroom and he was hosting the ‘CBS Weekend Evening News,'” said Bob Mauro, president and CEO of NATAS. “He had the understated ease of a Southern gentleman even though he came from New York and possessed perhaps one of the greatest voices to have ever graced network television.”

Osgood is stepping down from his anchoring duties at CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” bringing a 22-year run on that program to an end, on Sept. 25.

Osgood also received the George Foster Peabody Award for his work on “CBS Sunday Morning” in 1997 and won a News and Documentary Emmy in 2004 for his story “Net Gain.”

Nominations for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be announced on July 25. 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad