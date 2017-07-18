Charles Osgood to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at News & Documentary Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present radio and television veteran Charles Osgood with the 2017 News & Documentary Emmy Award for lifetime achievement.

Osgood will be honored during the 38th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Oct. 5 at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

With 50 years of expertise in radio and television journalism, Osgood has blazed a trail for others. He started at CBS Radio and became an industry legend anchoring “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I had the great privilege and good luck to have crossed paths with Charles Osgood when I was a young man coming up in the CBS newsroom and he was hosting the ‘CBS Weekend Evening News,'” said Bob Mauro, president and CEO of NATAS. “He had the understated ease of a Southern gentleman even though he came from New York and possessed perhaps one of the greatest voices to have ever graced network television.”

Osgood is stepping down from his anchoring duties at CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” bringing a 22-year run on that program to an end, on Sept. 25.

Osgood also received the George Foster Peabody Award for his work on “CBS Sunday Morning” in 1997 and won a News and Documentary Emmy in 2004 for his story “Net Gain.”

Nominations for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be announced on July 25.