Syfy has ordered up two more helpings of creepypasta, Variety has learned. Horror anthology “Channel Zero” will be making third and fourth installments for the NBCU net.

“Channel Zero” brings to the TV screen the online world of creepypasta — user-generated horror stories that can sometimes take on a real life of their own, as was the case with the “Slenderman” collection of stories and memes that inspired two tweens to stab their friend.

The first season of “Channel Zero,” “Candle Cove,” centered on Kris Straub’s story of one man’s obsessive recollection of a mysterious children’s television program from the 1980s. “No-End House,” the second six-hour installment, is set to premiere on Syfy in October 2017. It follows Brian Russell’s story of Margot (Amy Forsyth, “The Path”), a young woman who, along with her friends, visits the No-End House — a bizarre house of horrors consisting of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms.

“We look forward to creeping everyone out again this fall with ‘No-End House,’ and can’t wait to see what nightmares Nick has in store for the future,” USA and Syfy president Chris McCumber said.

“Channel Zero” is produced by Universal Cable Productions, with Nick Antosca (“Hannibal,” “Teen Wolf”) serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside exec producer Max Landis. UCP has also signed Antosca to an overall deal, under which he’ll develop series for NBCU and external networks and streaming outlets.

“Nick delivered a truly haunting and unpredictable first installment of ‘Channel Zero’ and was embraced by fans and critics alike,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “He is a fresh, passionate talent with a unique vision — precisely what we strive to cultivate here at UCP. We’re fortunate to have him in the family and look forward to developing new projects together.”