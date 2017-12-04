Channel 5 Picks Up ‘Will & Grace’ Revival for the U.K.

Channel 5 has picked up NBC’s revived “Will & Grace” and will run the new seasons of the hit U.S. comedy in the U.K. The Viacom-owned broadcaster has a track record of acquiring U.S. shows, recently picking up the latest season of Fox’s rebooted “The X Files.”

The new and ninth season of “Will & Grace,” appearing more than a decade after its then-final season as part of NBC’s powerhouse Thursday night comedy lineup, was given an expanded 16-installment season order by NBC earlier this year after a strong start in the ratings. The network has since ordered another 13-episode season of the revival, which reunites the four stars of the original series: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Karen Mullally, and Sean Hayes, all of whom won Emmys for their performances.

Channel 4 was the home of the original series in Britain, but Channel 5 has scooped rights to the new version. The series is produced by Universal Television, and original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are showrunners and executive producers.

In its review of the new series Variety said: “In its return, ‘Will & Grace’ is pretty much the same show you may recall. Depending on your perspective, this will be either a feature or a bug.”

Channel 5 declined to comment on the “Will & Grace” deal, which was first reported by Deadline.