Channel 4’s ‘Bake Off’ Rises to the Occasion With 30% of U.K. Audience

“The Great British Bake Off” has scored a hit for new U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 despite a notable drop in viewing figures from the launch of its final BBC run last year. Overnight viewing figures from BARB (the Broadcasters Audience Research Board) show the opening episode of the new-look season, broadcast at 8pm Tuesday night, drew an average of 6.5 million viewers, a 30.4% audience share in its time slot. Peak viewing reached 7.7 million with a 34.6% share.

While the average is nearly 4 million viewers down on the opening episode results of season 7 (10.4 million), the show’s last on the BBC, it is a triumph for the smaller Channel 4. The result gave Channel 4 its biggest overnight figures since the opening ceremony of the London Paralympic Games in August 2012 and was 3 million higher than the broadcaster’s previous biggest draw of 2017, documentary “Diana: In Her Own Words,” which drew an average of 3.5 million and a peak of 4.1 million viewers.

“‘The Great British Bake Off’s’ audience last night proves it’s still one of the country’s favorite shows,” said Channel 4’s out-going chief creative officer Jay Hunt, who had spear-headed the move to acquire the ratings hit last year. “I am delighted millions watched the new team put 12 magnificent bakers through their paces. It’s the largest share of young audiences we’ve had for a show for over a decade.”

“Bake Off” was the most popular program in its time slot for all viewers as well as Channel 4’s key demographic of 16-34 year olds. The launch out-performed the debut episode for any of “The Great British Bake Off’s” first four seasons, which were broadcast on BBC Two. The BBC moved it to flagship channel BBC One in 2014 with season 5, and saw viewing figures for the opening episode jump from 5.6 million for season 4 to 7.2 million for season 5. Season 6’s debut episode delivered 9.3 million viewers for BBC One. The final of last year’s run, which aired Oct. 26, 2016 on BBC One, scored an average 13.6 million viewers and peak of 14.8 million.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Intl. Television Festival Aug. 23 Hunt, who is exiting her role at Channel 4 at the end of September this year, had looked to calm expectations that Channel 4’s viewing figures could match those seen for the final season on BBC One. “This show breaks even at around 3 million, so anything north of that would be fantastic,” said Hunt, adding that if it reached between five and seven million viewers she would be “absolutely delighted.”

Channel 4 poached “The Great British Bake Off,” which is produced by Love Productions, in September 2016 in a three-year deal worth £75 million ($97 million). Later in the month presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judge Mary Berry announced they would not make the move to Channel 4 with the show. Remaining judge Paul Hollywood confirmed by would make the transition. In March this year Channel 4 confirmed that Prue Leith would replace Berry as the second judge, which had been rumoured since early February, and announced Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding as the show’s new presenters.

Moving to commercial broadcaster Channel 4 from the advertising-free BBC has meant extending “The Great British Bake Off’s” time-slot to an hour and 15 minutes to incorporate 15-17 minutes of advertising while retaining the show’s previous length. Channel 4 also signed two sponsorship deals for the show worth an estimated £4 million ($5.2 million). Early reviews, released last week, for the new season were largely positive.