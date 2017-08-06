‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘$100,000 Pyramid’ Renewed by ABC

ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” and “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

The renewals were announced Sunday after the network picked up an additional season of fellow summer game show “Match Game.”

“Returning for season three definitely goes under the category ‘Things that are Awesome,’” said “The $100,000 Pyramid” host Michael Strahan. “It has been such an honor continuing the legacy of the legendary Dick Clark as host of ‘Pyramid.’ Looking forward to another season of giving away ABC’s money.”

Steve Harvey, host of “Celebrity Family Feud,” added, “The politically correct reason that ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ has struck a chord is because it’s a great show where people can play along at home and everyone can join in on the fun. The true reason it’s a success is because they went and got me to host. It’s been a blessing to host this show, I’m one of those people who loves what they’re doing.”

ABC has found success in summer programming with a strategy reliant largely on primetime game shows featuring celebrity guests. In its third season, “Celebrity Family Feud” — which is produced by FremantleMedia North America — is averaging a 1.3 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating and 6.6 million viewers. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, is averaging a 0.9 demo rating in its second season and 4.7 million viewers.