Elisabeth Moss, Jim Parsons Read Mean Tweets on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Watch)

No one is immune from the wrath of fans on Twitter — especially celebrities. And so Jimmy Kimmel’s popular segment “Mean Tweets” returns on September 25 with its 11th chapter.

His “victims” on tonight’s episode include Jim Parsons, Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Bell, among others.

Moss, who just won an Emmy for her role on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” faced this zinger from @Glambr: “Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother’s harsh opinion that she’s hideous.”

And then there’s Parsons, star of “The Big Bang Theory” and the upcoming “Young Sheldon.” His tweet from @Vault801Dweller said: “Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender.” Parsons blinked hard, said “Oh, God!”

The segment, which was created in 2012, has had multiple editions on Kimmel’s show, including one with NFL players and another with social media creators. He also featured the segment when he hosted the Oscars in February, with stars like Jeff Bridges, Emma Stone, and Samuel L. Jackson reading outrageously mean tweets about themselves.

Kimmel has made headlines recently due to his ongoing coverage of the healthcare debate, and his vocal criticism of the new Graham-Cassidy Republican healthcare bill. Kimmel, whose infant son underwent open-heart surgery, has been championing opposition to the bill, which would deny healthcare services to millions of Americans, raise costs for those with preexisting conditions, and allow companies to create lifetime coverage caps.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs on ABC at 11:35pm.