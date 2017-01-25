Hollywood paid tribute to Mary Tyler Moore on Wednesday, soon after news of her death was announced.
The TV icon, known for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and her own “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Wednesday at 80 years old.
Ed Asner, who played Moore’s boss in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” was one of the first share his love for the actress. “My heart goes out to you and your family,” he wrote. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”
In Variety‘s August 2016 cover story with Michelle Obama, the then-first lady said that the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” greatly influenced her growing up.
“She was one of the few single working women depicted on television at the time,” Obama said. “I was probably 10 or 11 when I saw that, and sort of started thinking, ‘You know what? Marriage is an option. Having a family is an option. And going to school and getting your education and building your career is another really viable option that can lead to happiness and fulfillment.'”
Robert Redford, who worked with Moore on “Ordinary People,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar, said in a statement, “Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role, (“Ordinary People”), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”
Michael Keaton wrote, “Mary was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her.”
Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.”
George Takei referenced Moore’s signature grin in a tweet: “She turned the world on with her smile,” he wrote. “RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.”
Denis Leary paid tribute by tweeting a quote: “You can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you.”
Josh Gad responded by writing, “That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable Mary Tyler Moore. RIP 2 an icon.”
“Parks and Recreation” star Jim O’Heir posted a photo of himself with Moore. “Damn. This one hurts,” he wrote.
“Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn’t know what that was,” wrote Connie Britton. “Thank you.”
Sandra Bernhard wrote, “Oh no please tell me it’s not true. I love you Mary Tyler Moore. You inspired a generation of smart women.”
Selma Blair posted a photo and wrote, “What an angel. Always was and will be. A great part of my childhood and so many people’s lives.”
Kelly Ripa tweeted, “So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore.”
“Mary Tyler Moore’s work as an actor and producer was astonishing!” wrote Gates McFadden. “I grew up with her shows and her brilliant example as an artist!”
“Who could turn the world on with her smile… who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile,” Hoda Kotb tweeted, quoting the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” theme “Love Is All Around.”
“It was my honor to have met you, and working with you when you graced us on ‘That ’70s Show’ [is] a memory I will carry forever,” wrote Wilmer Valderrama.
Stephen Fry shared a picture of a plaque dedicated to Moore’s show. “Rehearsing on the Mary Tyler Moore stage today,” he wrote. “A minute’s silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy.”
Mary Tyler Moore was a true female icon,second only to Lucille Ball and she was truly a first! her and her then husband Grant Tinker created the MTM Productions company which cranked-out great sitcoms and dramas. her 1970-1977 CBS series still remains the best in Emmy-winning sitcoms which spun-off other great shows,and of course,her role in CBS’s “THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW” (1961-1966) she was the last of those gifted women in this business,and nobody will ever succeed her outstanding track record! rest in peace Mary Tyler Moore,,we’ll never forget you!!
“Oh, Rob…”