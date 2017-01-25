Hollywood paid tribute to Mary Tyler Moore on Wednesday, soon after news of her death was announced.

The TV icon, known for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and her own “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Wednesday at 80 years old.

Ed Asner, who played Moore’s boss in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” was one of the first share his love for the actress. “My heart goes out to you and your family,” he wrote. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

In Variety‘s August 2016 cover story with Michelle Obama, the then-first lady said that the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” greatly influenced her growing up.

“She was one of the few single working women depicted on television at the time,” Obama said. “I was probably 10 or 11 when I saw that, and sort of started thinking, ‘You know what? Marriage is an option. Having a family is an option. And going to school and getting your education and building your career is another really viable option that can lead to happiness and fulfillment.'”

Robert Redford, who worked with Moore on “Ordinary People,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar, said in a statement, “Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role, (“Ordinary People”), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”

Michael Keaton wrote, “Mary was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her.”

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.”

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

George Takei referenced Moore’s signature grin in a tweet: “She turned the world on with her smile,” he wrote. “RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.”

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Denis Leary paid tribute by tweeting a quote: “You can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you.”

"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017

Josh Gad responded by writing, “That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable Mary Tyler Moore. RIP 2 an icon.”

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

“Parks and Recreation” star Jim O’Heir posted a photo of himself with Moore. “Damn. This one hurts,” he wrote.

“Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn’t know what that was,” wrote Connie Britton. “Thank you.”

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

Sandra Bernhard wrote, “Oh no please tell me it’s not true. I love you Mary Tyler Moore. You inspired a generation of smart women.”

You're going to make it after all oh no please tell me it's not true I love you #marytylermoore you inspired a gene… https://t.co/dBYpZ48nes — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 25, 2017

Selma Blair posted a photo and wrote, “What an angel. Always was and will be. A great part of my childhood and so many people’s lives.”

What an angel. Always was and will be. A great part of my childhood and so many people's lives.… https://t.co/msBTM6VyFd — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) January 25, 2017

Kelly Ripa tweeted, “So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore.”

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽 — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

“Mary Tyler Moore’s work as an actor and producer was astonishing!” wrote Gates McFadden. “I grew up with her shows and her brilliant example as an artist!”

Mary Tyler Moore's work as an actor and producer was astonishing! I grew up with her shows and her brilliant example as an artist! RIP — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) January 25, 2017

“Who could turn the world on with her smile… who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile,” Hoda Kotb tweeted, quoting the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” theme “Love Is All Around.”

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

“It was my honor to have met you, and working with you when you graced us on ‘That ’70s Show’ [is] a memory I will carry forever,” wrote Wilmer Valderrama.

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

Stephen Fry shared a picture of a plaque dedicated to Moore’s show. “Rehearsing on the Mary Tyler Moore stage today,” he wrote. “A minute’s silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy.”