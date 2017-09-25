CBS Promotes Yelena Chak to Head Drama Development

CBS has named Yelena Chak the network’s new drama-development head. She will report to Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming for CBS Entertainment.

As senior VP of drama development, Chak takes over for Christina Davis, who elected not to return to the network in July following her maternity leave.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Yelena in action for the last three months, and it quickly became clear that she is the right person for the job,” Sherman said. “She has excellent relationships in the community, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of calls I’ve received singing her praises not only as a great executive, but a great person. I’m excited to watch her thrive in this expanded role.”

Chak joined CBS in 2007 as director, drama series, and was promoted to VP in 2009. Among the series she helped develop are “Scorpion,” “Madam Secretary,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” “The Mentalist” and “Person of Interest,” as well as the upcoming series “S.W.A.T.,” “SEAL Team,” and “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

Prior to joining CBS, Chack served in development at Jerry Bruckheimer Television, where she worked on series such as “Without a Trace,” “Cold Case,” and the “CSI” franchise. She previously worked in comedy development at NBC.

Chak’s promotion round out the executive team under Sherman and CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, who took over programming at the network in May following the departure of president Glenn Geller. In June, Amy Reisenbach was name current-programming head for the network and CBS Television Studios.