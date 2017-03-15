CBS and Verizon announced a new multiyear content carriage deal for Fios TV, which includes granting the telco rights to live-stream CBS’s TV programming online and also covers “future digital platforms,” the companies said.

The companies didn’t say what the future digital platforms would be, saying details are yet to be announced. Under the renewal, Verizon “in the near future” will provide access to live authenticated streaming on CBS.com, the CBS app and Verizon’s authenticated platforms, the companies said.

The CBS-Verizon deal provides for continued retransmission of CBS-owned television stations, including CBS-owned CW affiliates, in multiple markets as well as continued distribution of Showtime, Smithsonian Channel and CBS Sports Network on Verizon Fios TV, which has about 4.7 million total subscribers.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. CBS generated $1 billion in retrans and reverse-compensation fees in 2016 and expects to increase retrans revenue by 25% this year, execs said in announcing financial results in February. CBS is forecasting $2.5 billion in retrans revenue by 2020.

CBS-owned stations in Verizon Fios markets — New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore and Pittsburgh — and CBS-owned CW affiliates in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will continue to be distributed to Fios TV subscribers. Fios TV serves more than 3 million subs in markets where CBS owns stations and nearly 1 million in markets where CBS owns the CW affiliates. Fios TV also will continue to provide CBS video-on-demand content at no extra charge to the telco’s subscribers.

Pictured above: CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory”