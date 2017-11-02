CBS Will Revive ‘Twilight Zone’ on All Access Streaming Service

With its ability to provide programming on demand, streaming-video services are akin to a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. Little wonder, then, that CBS has chosen its “All Access” streaming video service to launch a new version of “The Twilight Zone,” the seminal sci-fi series that opened each week with a distinctive introduction from creator Rod Serling that used those aforementioned words.

“All Access will be the home of a new version of one of the most iconic television shows of all time – The Twilight Zone,” said Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS Corp., during a conference call with investors Thursday.

According to sources, CBS is in talks with Jordan Peele to executive produce the new version of the show through his company Monkeypaw with Marc Ramirez serving as showrunner. CBS declined to comment on the show’s auspices.

Moonves did not offer many details about the program, but the company has burnished science fiction on its “All Access” service, which currently offers the latest iteration of the venerable “Star Trek” series. CBS last month said it would renew the series, “Star Trek: Discovery,” for a second season.

Related CBS Q3 Revenue Rises 3% on Affiliate Fees, Showtime Boxing AMC, CBS, CW Have a 'Black Problem' in Writers Rooms, New Report Finds

CBS has long eyed a reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” As recently as last year, CBS Television Studios had been developing the property with “X-Men” filmmakers Bryan Singer and Simon Kinberg and “Limitless” showrunner Craig Sweeny. At the time, CBS was weighing whether to shop the project wide or place it on digital service CBS All Access.

Kinberg left the project to go to work on the upcoming “X-Men” feature film at Fox. He, Singer, and Sweeney are no longer involved in “The Twilight Zone.”

The original “Twilight Zone” aired for five seasons on CBS from 1959 to 1964. Serling wrote or co-wrote most of the 156 episodes in the series. The episodes told original tales rooted in science fiction and horror, and featured well-known and rising actors — among them Buster Keaton, Burgess Meredith, Dennis Hopper, Elizabeth Montgomery, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Redford, and William Shatner.

The series has been revived twice before. The first reboot premiered in 1986 on CBS and ran for 110 episodes. The second, featuring Forest Whitaker in Serling’s on-air role, premiered in 2002 on UPN and lasted 43 episodes. A 1983 feature-film version, “The Twilight Zone: The Movie,” included vignettes directed by John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante and George Miller.