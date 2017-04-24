Karyn Smith-Forge is departing CBS TV Studios for a TV agent position with Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Variety has learned.

Smith-Forge began her career as an agent with Endeavor before transitioning to an executive role at Fox TV Studios. During her time at Fox, she helped develop shows such as USA Network’s “White Collar” and TNT’s “Saving Grace.”

She joined CBS TV Studios in 2012, and currently holds the position of senior vice president of cable programming. Since joining CBS, she worked on hit shows like: “Power,” which is going into its fourth season at Starz; Freeform comedy “Young & Hungry,” which has been renewed for Season 5; and the upcoming TBS series “Guest Book,” which was created by “My Name Is Earl” creator Greg Garcia.

“We are thrilled to have Karyn join our team! Her vast experience developing and selling television programs will undoubtedly make her an invaluable addition to our growing ranks,” Verve’s partners said in a statement.

Smith-Forge’s arrival marks the second time a television executive has joined Verve since its creation in 2010. Previously, Lionsgate Television’s Melissa Darman joined the agency in 2014.

Since its inception in 2010, Verve has expanded to 18 agents representing clients in the television, motion picture, digital and virtual reality spaces. On the film side, Verve clients have worked on projects such as “Jurassic World,” “Inside Out,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Hidden Figures.” Their TV clients include the executive producers and co show-runners of NBC’s hit show “This Is Us,” the executive producers and showrunners of TV Land’s “Teachers,” and the co-creator of CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait.”