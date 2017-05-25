CBS Taps Tony Awards Production Team for Emmy Telecast

CBS has tapped the Tony Awards production team of Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to serve as exec producers of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Weiss has directed six previous Emmy telecasts, but this year will mark the duo’s first time shepherding the entire show. Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual kudocast, airing live Sept. 17 on CBS. Chris Licht, Colbert’s exec producer on CBS’ “The Late Show,” will serve as a producer on the Emmycast. Weiss will once again direct.

“Glenn and Ricky have done outstanding work with CBS on ‘The Tony Awards’ and ‘The Kennedy Center Honors,’” said Jack Sussman, exec VP of specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment. “This multiple Emmy Award-winning team has produced some of the most unforgettable TV moments, and we can’t wait to work with them on the biggest night celebrating television.”

Weiss and Kirshner are partners in White Cherry Entertainment, The pair have produced CBS’ “Kennedy Center Honors” telecast during the past few years along with live events ranging from Super Bowl halftime shows to Presidential inaugural galas. Weiss and Kirshner have steered the annual Tony telecast for the past 13 years. Weiss directed the Emmy and Oscar telecasts last year.

“We are thrilled to be working with the accomplished team at White Cherry Entertainment, and we’re looking forward to seeing their unique and innovative approach to the telecast,” said Hayma Washington, Television Academy chairman-CEO. “Glenn’s exceptional direction of past Emmy Awards, along with his and Ricky’s collective experience producing some of the most widely acclaimed television specials, ensures that the 69th Emmys will be as dynamic and entertaining as the vibrant television landscape.”

(Pictured: Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner)