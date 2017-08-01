CBS Chiefs: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actors Were Offered ‘a Lot of Money to Stick Around’

CBS’ new top programming executives addressed the network’s struggles with onscreen diversity Tuesday — including the recent controversy over the departure of two Asian actors from “Hawaii Five-0.”
“We love both those actors and did not want to lose them,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. “We made very, very strong attempts to keep them and offered them a lot of money to stick around.”
In June, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park exited “Hawaii Five-O.” As Variety reported at the time, the actors had been seeking equal pay with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but failed to reach deals with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series.
The departure of the show’s only two series regulars of Asian descent over a salary dispute involving the pay scale of their white co-stars sparked criticism of CBS on social media and in the press.
Kahl did not go into details of the negotiation, saying, “In my mind it was purely a business transaction.” He characterized the departure of veteran actors as natural for a show entering its eighth season. “It’s happened on ‘CSI,’ it’s happened on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ it’s happened on ‘Law and Order: SVU.'”
Kahl appeared at TCA alongside senior executive vice president Thom Sherman. The two fielded multiple questions about the network’s poor record with diversity in front of and behind the camera, with one reporter noting that CBS has failed to put a new series with a female lead on the air for two seasons running.
“We had six pilots with female leads and the way things turned out those pilots were not deemed to be as good as the pilots that were picked up,” Sherman said.
Sherman and Kahl did not handle the development slate that led to the upcoming season’s crop of new shows. Kahl, a 21-year veteran of the network and its longtime scheduling chief, was named CBS entertainment president in May. His promotion came with the departure of Glenn Geller, who stepped down as the network’s top programming executive following a mild heart attack suffered in March. As part of the restructuring, Sherman was recruited from sister network the CW to head programming under Kahl.
Reporters also grilled Kahl and Sherman on CBS’ casting department, which is staffed entirely by white casting directors, and how it has affected the onscreen diversity or lack thereof in CBS’ series.
“I personally don’t think that has anything to do with it,” Kahl said, adding of the casting department, “They’re fantastic at what they do,” and noting that it has “cast many diverse roles in the past.”
Pressed on why the department is staffed entirely by white casting directors, Sherman said, “They’ve been together for a long time. That’s the department as its been. But we are cognizant of the issue. We hear you, and we will be looking to expand the casting department.”
As his predecessors have, Kahl defended CBS’ diversity record and promised it would continue to improve.
“We can debate the pace of the change, but there is change happening at CBS,” Kahl said, noting an overall uptick in diverse series regulars in recent years. “Every single drama on our air has at least one diverse regular character.”
He added, “We said in the past that we’re going to do better, and we are doing better.”
What do they consider a lot of money? The minorities should just smile and take what is offered? When their salaries EQUAL that of the 2 white leads, then I’ll consider that fair and “a lot” of money.
This shit is all a lie,The people at CBS are racist.On every show that they have the whole cast is 95 percent white.Thats why Daniel Dai Kim and Grace Park left,because they wanted equal pay as the white actors Alex O’Lughin and Scott Caan,and CBS would not give them that.If any of you say that Daniel and Grace left for any ridiculous reason you are mother fucking idiot.
Offering “a lot of money” is not the same as equal pay. One has to wonder if Alex and Scott were offered what Grace and Daniel were offered, would they stay on? Highly doubtful. This move will cost CBS dearly as I seriously doubt H5O will last through S8. There used to be a lot of excitement and anticipation around this time of year, I’m not seeing that now. Those 2 were wildly popular and carried the whole show at times, too bad…
Alex is the lead. The show is about Steve McGarrett and his Five-0 Team. Scott is his second in command. This is why they were paid more money. They have more screen time and more responsibility. Daniel sees it as a equality issue and that’s his right, but I can see why CBS turned them down. It has nothing to do with racism or equality, it’s just common sense. Why should they get equal pay when they do less work? How does that make sense?
I fail to see the issue.
They don’t do less work Did u not see
Season 7 u idiot The whole season was
About Chin
It has nothing to do with how much face time an actor has on the TV screen, it has everything to do with who draws viewers and has the largest fan base. Grace and Daniel are way more popular then and bring far more to the table than Scott. Nobody is tuning in to watch Alex’s wing man, but Grace’s Battlestar fans and Daniel Lost fans loyally follow them whenever they are on TV. I agree that Alex is the lead and should be compensated as such but Scott is an empty suit and probably the least liked actor on Five-0. It does appear as if CBS likes their white guys, in a very similar fashion they refused to compensate Cote de Pablo a diverse actor on NCIS and basically ran her off the show like Grace and Daniel.
“Alot of money doesn’t mean anything, unless it’s parity. You think other professions don’t care that others doing the same job might earn more? Of course they do, everyone does,