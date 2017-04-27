CBS Names Sharon Vuong Alternative-Programming Chief

Senior TV Reporter
SHARON VUONG CBS
Courtesy of CBS

CBS Entertainment has named Sharon Vuong senior vice president of alternative programming.

Vuong is a six-year veteran of CBS’ alternative department, having helped to develop “The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey,” upcoming game show “Candy Crush,” and upcoming reality series “Ambulance.” She replaces Chris Castallo, whose departure from the network was announced last month. She will report to CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller.

Castallo parted ways with CBS amicably. The executive had been seen as an able steward of the network’s three biggest reality franchises — “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” and “Big Brother.” But on his watch, the alternative department failed to launch any lasting unscripted franchises. Recent manhunt competition “Hunted,” the network’s highest profile new unscripted effort in years, was a disappointing performer despite a big premiere send-off after the AFC Championship game in January.

Vuong joined the network in 2011 as director, alternative programming, working as the current executive on “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” and “Undercover Boss.” In 2012, she was promoted to vice president of alternative programming. In 2013, she became vice president, alternative series development.

Before joining CBS, Vuong worked in unscripted series production, contributing to series such as “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Bachelor,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Filed Under:

