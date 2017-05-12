CBS Series Orders: ‘9JKL,’ ‘Me, Myself & I,’ ‘Instinct,’ ‘Wisdom of the Crowd,’ ‘Seal Team,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’

CBS has given series pickups to four new dramas and two new comedies for the 2017-18 season.

“Instinct” stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative who has since built a ‘normal’ life as a gifted professor and writer is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose, and is based on a soon-to-be-published James Patterson book. Writer Michael Rauch, Cumming, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout, Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Leopoldo Gout also executive produce. CBS Television Studios is producing. Bojana Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews, and Khandi Alexander also star.

“Wisdom of the Crowd,” from CBS Television Studios in association with Universal Television, follows a visionary tech innovator (Jeremy Piven) creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process. The series is based on the Israeli format of the same name. Writer ted Humphrey executive produces alongside Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Media Group, Dror Mishani and Shira Hadad. Richard T. Jones, Jake Matthews, Blake Lee, Natalia Tena, and Monica Potter star alongside Piven.

“Seal Team,” tells the story of the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Writer Ben Cavell executive produces with Ed Redlich, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and pilot director Chris Chulack. CBS TV is the studio.

“S.W.A.T.” follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant who is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. The series is inspired by the film of the same name. Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, and Peter Onorati star. Writer Aaron Thomas executive produces with Shawn Ryan, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, and Pavun Shetty.

On the comedy side, “9JKL” from writers and executive producers Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein is a family comedy inspired by a time in Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his doting parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family. Feuerstein stars alongside Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould, David Walton, Liza Lapira, and Matt Murray. Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Dana Honor also executive produce. CBS Television Studios produces.

“Me, Myself & I” is a single-camera comedy examining one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life — as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042. Bobby Moynihan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Skylar Gray, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, and Reylynn Caster star with Sharon Lawrence and John Larroquette. Kapital Entertainment is producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. Writer Dan Kopelman is executive producing with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and pilot director Randall Einhorn.

The six freshman join “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon,” which was given a straight to series order earlier this year.