Affiliate Fees, Ad Revenue Buoy CBS Q2

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

CBS Corp. said two closely watched measures of media success – advertising revenue and fees from affiliates and retransmission – increased during its second quarter, boosting overall revenue and adjusted profit. But a noncash charge related to its sale of its CBS Radio unit weighed on overall net income.

The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network and cable’s Showtime said second quarter profit from continuing operations came to $397 million, marking a 6.4% increase from the $373 million it reported in the year-earlier period. Those figures do not take into consideration a $365 million charge on CBS Radio, as well as a $7 million charge for restructuring. CBS in February agreed to merge its radio unit  with Entercom.

CBS said revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $3.26 billion, compared with $2.98 billion last year. The company said affiliate and subscription fees were up 16%, owing largely to a 25% increase in retransmission revenues and fees from CBS Television Network affiliated stations, and growth from the company’s digital subscription services. Advertising revenues were up 4%, due in part to the broadcast of the semifinals and finals of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship (“NCAA Tournament”) on the CBS.

 

