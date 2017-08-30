CBS’ ‘SEAL Team’ Adds ‘Hunger Games’ Actor Judd Lormand (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming CBS military drama “SEAL Team” has cast Judd Lormand, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lormand will play the role of Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn opposite series star David Boreanaz. Lormand can next been seen in the disaster film “Geostorm” with Ed Harris and Gerard Butler, as well as in the films “LBJ” starring Woody Harrelson, “Naked” with Marion Wayans, and “An Actor Prepares” opposite Jeremy Irons. His other credits roles in “Pitch Perfect,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “The Hunger Games,” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Lormand’s previous TV credits include “American Horror Story,” “Star,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Zoo, and “Nashville.” He is repped by The Alexander White Agency.

“SEAL Team” follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. In addition to Boreanaz, the series stars Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Jessica Paré. Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly serve as executive producers. CBS Television Studios produces.

The series is set to launch on CBS on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT right after the season premiere of “Survivor.”

In addition to “SEAL Team,” CBS will debut the rebooted version of “SWAT,” the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon,” the crime-solving drama “Wisdom of the Crowd,” and the new sitcoms “Me, Myself, and I” and “9JKL” during the 2017-2018 season. In addition, “Star Trek: Discovery” will air its premiere episode on CBS with all subsequent episodes available on the streaming service CBS All Access.