CBS Renews Full Daytime Lineup Including ‘Young and the Restless’ Through 2018

Daytime is the right time for CBS.

CBS has renewed its full daytime lineup for next season, including a three-year deal for the soap “The Young and the Restless” and a two-year deal for the game show “The Price is Right.”

“CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else,” said Angelica McDaniel, CBS’ EVP of daytime programs and syndicated program development. “All of our talent, on screen and behind the scenes, is hard at work making the upcoming season of these award-winning series even bigger and bolder.”

“Let’s Make a Deal,” which is hosted by Wayne Brady, will return for its ninth season. It’s averaging 3.05 million viewers and it’s poduced by FremantleMedia North America. Mike Richards, Dan Funk and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

“The Price is Right,” which averages 4.84 million viewers, is hosted by Drew Carey and produced by FremantleMedia North America. Mike Richards and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers. 

“The Young and the Restless,” averages 4.93 million viewers and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Mal Young is the executive producer.

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” which averages 3.94 million viewers, is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Brad Bell is the executive producer. 

And “The Talk,” which averages 2.70 million viewers is produced by CBS Television Studios. John Redmann and Sara Gilbert are executive producers. Aisha Tyler recently announced that she will be leaving the daytime chatfest after the current season.

    jadedjan says:
      June 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

      Yes I vote yes to these two..

