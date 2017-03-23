CBS has renewed 18 shows for the 2017-2018 season, including freshman series such as “Bull” and “Kevin Can Wait,” the network announced on Thursday. Among those 18 are the previously announced renewals for “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS.”

The shows renewed to date include six comedies such as “Big Bang” and “Life in Pieces”; nine dramas including “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary”; newsmagazines “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes”; and reality series “Survivor.” “Big Brother” was previously renewed for two more seasons back in August. In addition, five freshman shows are part of the network’s early renewals: dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver;” and comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts.” Noticeably absent from the freshman renewals is the Joel McHale series “The Great Indoors.” The Allison Janney-Anna Faris comedy “Mom” was also renewed, less than a week after Variety exclusively reported that the show was nearing a pick up for a fifth season.

No word yet on the fate of the Bill Paxton starrer “Training Day,” which will move out of its Thursday time slot to Saturday nights beginning on April 8. The move came after Paxton died due to complications from heart surgery on Feb. 25, though the show has suffered from low ratings since its premiere on Feb. 2. Likewise no word on the Katherine Heigl-led legal drama “Doubt,” though do not hold out much hope for that one. The series was pulled from the CBS schedule in February after airing just two episodes.

Read the full list of renewals and shows still awaiting renewals below.

Comedies

-“The Big Bang Theory”

–“Kevin Can Wait”

–“Life in Pieces”

–“Man With a Plan”

–“Superior Donuts”

–“Mom”

Dramas

–“Blue Bloods”

–“Bull”

–“Hawaii Five-O”

–“MacGyver”

–“Madam Secretary”

–“NCIS”

–“NCIS: Los Angeles”

–“NCIS: New Orleans”

–“Scorpion”

Reality

–“Survivor”

News

–“48 Hours”

–“60 Minutes”

The shows awaiting renewals are as follows:

Comedies



–“2 Broke Girls”

–“The Great Indoors”

–“The Odd Couple”

Dramas



–“Code Black”

–“Criminal Minds”

–“Criminal Minds Beyond Borders”

–“Elementary”

–“Ransom”

–“Training Day”

Reality

–“Hunted”

–“Big Brother”

–“The Amazing Race”

–“Undercover Boss”