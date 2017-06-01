CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2017-2018 Season

CBS announced the premiere dates for their fall 2017-2018 shows on Thursday, including comedies “Young Sheldon,” “9JKL,” and “Me, Myself, and I,” as well as dramas “SWAT,” “Wisdom of the Crowd,” and “SEAL Team.”

As previously announced, “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon” will get a special preview debut on Monday, Sept. 25 after the Season 11 premiere of “Big Bang.” “Me, Myself, and I” will debut the same night after the Season 2 premiere of “Kevin Can Wait.” Following the conclusion of “Thursday Night Football,” “Young Sheldon” will then move to the 8:30 p.m. post-“Big Bang” timeslot on Thursdays beginning Nov. 2. Also on Nov. 2, the network will air the season premieres of comedies “Mom” and “Life in Pieces,” followed by the the series debut of “SWAT,” which stars “Criminal Minds” alum Shemar Moore. “9JKL” will take the 8:30 Monday time slot beginning Oct. 2.

CBS’ Tuesday lineup will stay the same from last season, with “NCIS” serving as the lead-in for series alum Michael Weatherly’s hit series “Bull,” which itself leads in to “NCIS: New Orleans.” All three shows will premiere on Sept. 26. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27, “Survivor” will help launch the David Boreanaz-led military drama “SEAL Team,” followed by the season premiere of “Criminal Minds.” Finally, “Wisdom of the Crowd,” which stars Jeremy Piven, will launch on Sunday, Oct. 1, followed by the season premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Check out CBS’ full fall lineup below.

**Denotes Football Doubleheader

**Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30-8:30 PM

60 MINUTES (50th Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY (11th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (SPECIAL SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM

ME, MYSELF & I (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION (4th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM

NCIS (15th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

BULL (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (4th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM

SURVIVOR (35th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

SEAL TEAM (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

CRIMINAL MINDS (13th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 PM, ET

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRE-GAME SHOW

8:25 PM, ET

NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM

MACGYVER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

HAWAII FIVE-0 (8th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

BLUE BLOODS (8th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 30

10:00-11:00 PM

48 HOURS (30th Season Premiere)

**Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30-9:30 PM

WISDOM OF THE CROWD (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:30 PM

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (9th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 2

8:00-8:30 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM

9JKL (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:30-10:00 PM

ME, MYSELF & I

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION

Sunday, Oct. 8

10:00-11:00 PM

MADAM SECRETARY (4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 30

8:00-8:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 PM

9JKL

9:00-9:30 PM

ME, MYSELF & I (regular time period)

9:30-10:00 PM

SUPERIOR DONUTS (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION

Thursday, Nov. 2

8:00-8:30 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (regular time period)

9:00-9:30 PM

MOM (5th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM

LIFE IN PIECES (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (SERIES DEBUT)