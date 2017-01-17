CBS has placed orders for two pilots — a comedy based on the life of actor Mark Feuerstein and a drama from “The Martian” author Andy Weir.

Multi-camera comedy “9J, 9K, and 9L” is based on a time in Mark Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother and sister-in-law’s apartment, 9L. It follows Feuerstein as he his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, “9J, 9K, and 9L” is written and executive produced by Dana Klein and Feuerstein. Additional executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Dana Honor.

“Mission Control,” an hour-long drama, follows the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists as they juggle both their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Weir serves as writer and executive producer. The pilot is produced by CBS Television Studios. Additional executive producers are Courtney Conte and Quan Phung of Slingshot media, Simon Kinberg and Aditya Sood, and Charles Eglee. “The Martian,” adapted from Weir’s novel of the same name, was nominated for seven Academy Awards last year.

The two pilots are the first ordered by CBS in the current development cycle.