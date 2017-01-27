CBS has ordered a pilot for a drama series that will follow the lives of Navy SEALs, Variety has learned.

The pilot hails from writer Ben Cavell, director Chris Chulack and executive producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.

The untitled pilot centers around the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask.

Cavell penned the project, marking his first self-written broadcast TV pilot. He was a writer on FX’s “Justified” and has written episodes for “Homeland” and Amazon’s “Sneaky Pete.” He will serve as an executive producer with Chulack (“Animal Kingdom,” “Shameless,” “Southland”), who is on board to direct the pilot, plus Timberman and Beverly, who are under an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, which is producing the pilot.

The Navy SEAL pilot marks the seventh pilot to be ordered at CBS this season. The network has also ordered dramas “Dr. Death,” starring Alan Cumming; “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” which is about internet journalists; and NASA series “Mission Control.” On the comedy side, CBS has picked up pilots of “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein; and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.