CBS has ordered comedy pilot “Real Life” from “How I Met Your Mother” writer Hilary Winston and executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, Variety has learned.

Originally based on a web series from Avital Ash, the project had been ordered to pilot last season, but redeveloped for this year. The hybrid comedy chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios. Winston will serve as writer and executive producer alongside exec producers Bays and Thomas.

Winston had previously created the short-lived TV adaptation of the “Bad Teacher” film for CBS, with Ari Graynor in the lead role. This development season, Bays and Thomas also landed another comedy project at CBS with writer Chris DiStefano. The family sitcom landed an initial hefty pilot production commitment — however, it still has yet to receive a formal pilot order.

“Real Life” joins two other pilots recently ordered by the Eye: “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein; and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and the prolific Aaron Kaplan.

On the drama side, CBS has picked up pilots for a Navy SEAL project; “Dr. Death,” starring Alan Cumming; “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” which is about internet journalists; and NASA series “Mission Control.”

