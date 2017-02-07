CBS is getting the “How I Met Your Mother” team back together for yet another pilot, Variety has learned.

The project, formerly known as just “Untitled Bays & Thomas,” has been christened “Distefano.” The pilot centers around new 20-something parents Izzy and Chris, who have to juggle taking care of a newborn with merging their meddling families — one Puerto Rican, one Italian.

The half-hour multicam/hybrid is based on the comedy of Chris Distefano, who will co-executive produce and gets a story co-writing credit. “HIMYM” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will serve as executive producers, while longtime directing partner Pamela Fryman will shoot the pilot and serve as an exec producer as well. “Distefano” is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

This is CBS’ second pilot for the 2017 season with Bays and Thomas; the two are also behind the redeveloped “Real Life” with writer Hilary Winston. On the comedy side, the network has also picked up “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein and David Walton, and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.