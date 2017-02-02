CBS has ordered a single-camera comedy pilot from writer Matt Tarses and Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios.

‘Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices’ is described as centering on a woman who has made some interesting choices throughout her life – namely, having three different kids with three different men – but all have led her to having a very unique, loving, blended family.

In addition to Tarses, the pilot is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, former CBS executive Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor, and Fiona Clark. ABC on Wednesday picked up another comedy from Kaplan, “Charlie Foxtrot,” produced by ABC Studios.

“Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices” is the fourth comedy pilot ordered this season by CBS, joining “Real Life” from “How I Met Your Mother” writer Hilary Winston and executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas; “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein; and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and the prolific Aaron Kaplan.

On the drama side, CBS has picked up pilots for a Navy SEAL project; “Dr. Death,” starring Alan Cumming; “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” which is about internet journalists; and NASA series “Mission Control.”