CBS has given a series order to “Ambulance,” a reality show following emergency medical workers and 911 dispatchers. The one-hour series hails from producer Endemol Shine North America.

“Ambulance” is based on the the BBC One series produced and created by Endemol Shine U.K. production company Dragonfly. The U.K. version was renewed for a second season on Thursday.

Eden Gaha, Rob Smith, and Robin Feinberg will executive producer the CBS series for Endemol Shine North America. No premiere date or location for the series has yet been announced.

“Ambulance” is the first new unscripted series order for CBS since “Hunted,” which ended its first season March 1 and averaged a 1.6 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.09 million total viewers over its eight-episode run.

Deadline first reported the “Ambulance” series order at CBS.