CBS Developing Politically-Themed Comedy Series With ‘Odd Couple’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
CBS Developing Politically-Themed Comedy Series With
Courtesy of CBS

CBS is developing a new multi-camera comedy series with the executive producers of “The Odd Couple,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “Mr. Frederick,” the show would follow a progressive family that welcomes their lonely widowed neighbor into their lives only to learn he’s an outspoken conservative. Ryan Raddatz will write and executive produce. Husband and wife team Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

This is not the first time the trio has worked together. While the Tannenbaums were executive producers on CBS’ remake of “The Odd Couple,” Raddatz worked as a writer and supervising producer on the series. In addition to “The Odd Couple,” Raddatz has written for and produced “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Impastor,” the latter of which was executive produced by the Tannenbaums. He also wrote for the short-lived Robin Williams sitcom “The Crazy Ones” and was a writer on “1600 Penn.” The Tannenbaums currently executive produce the Freeform comedy “Young & Hungry,” and have previously executive produced shows like “Two and a Half Men,” “Impastor,” and “Notes from the Underbelly.” All three are repped by CAA, while Raddatz is also repped by Gotham/Principal.

Related

‘L.A. Confidential’ Series in Development at CBS

This marks the latest series with political overtones that CBS has put into development this year. CBS is also developing a comedy called “Welcome to Maine” about a Maine family and a recent immigrant and his daughter who must all learn to embrace change when they share the same workplace in a tiny rural town. In addition, Gina Rodriguez is developing a drama series at the network about a Latina immigrant doctor who opens a makeshift clinic in her apartment to serve the community, one of a pair of Latino-led series Rodriguez is developing for broadcast.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad