CBS Developing Nuclear Submarine Drama From Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia

CBS is developing a nuclear submarine drama from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout production banner.

The series revolves around the crew of an American nuclear submarine that is rocked by a death on board that threatens to expose a major conspiracy and trigger a potential World War III. The central characters are a young female recent graduate and her father, the submarine’s executive officer.

The project is among the first development prospects ordered by the new CBS Entertainment team of Kelly Kahl and Thom Sherman.

David Wilcox (“Bull,” “Fringe”) penned the script and is exec producing with Kurtzman and Secret Hideout’s Heather Kadin for CBS Television Studios.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad