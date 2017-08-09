CBS Developing Nuclear Submarine Drama From Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout

CBS is developing a nuclear submarine drama from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout production banner.

The series revolves around the crew of an American nuclear submarine that is rocked by a death on board that threatens to expose a major conspiracy and trigger a potential World War III. The central characters are a young female recent graduate and her father, the submarine’s executive officer.

The project is among the first development prospects ordered by the new CBS Entertainment team of Kelly Kahl and Thom Sherman.

David Wilcox (“Bull,” “Fringe”) penned the script and is exec producing with Kurtzman and Secret Hideout’s Heather Kadin for CBS Television Studios.