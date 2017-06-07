Who Should CBS News Consider for Open Anchor Chair at ‘Evening News’?

CBS can always find someone to sit in the anchor chair at “CBS Evening News.” But really filling it? That’s not so easy.

This story first appeared in the June 06, 2017 issue of Variety.

It’s no secret that the network evening-news programs are not the titans they once were, but they snare a viewership some primetime programs would kill to have. So when CBS’ desire to move Scott Pelley to a full-time role at “60 Minutes” and out of “CBS Evening News” became known last week, speculation over his successor began immediately.

CBS has a bevy of candidates in-house, but many of them are attached to programs making strides in the ratings. And some seemingly obvious candidates — CNN’s Anderson Cooper or Jake Tapper, for example — are under contract elsewhere. Here are names the network might consider.

Anthony Mason: Tapped as the interim anchor for “CBS Evening News,” he brings experience working overseas, covering business and talking about music on the weekend edition of “CBS This Morning.”

Jeff Glor: A former weekend anchor for “CBS Evening News,” Glor has been with CBS News for about a decade. He’s been on the ground at crisis scenes and has also done work for “60 Minutes Sports.”

Norah O’Donnell: The current co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” O’Donnell has serious Washington, D.C., reporting chops and has frequently subbed on “CBS Evening News.” But would execs want to mess with the chemistry she has with co-anchors Charlie Rose and Gayle King on the surging “This Morning”?

Jane Pauley: She took over anchor duties at “CBS Sunday Morning” in October, but her history in the TV news sector is hard to ignore.

Chris Wallace: The “Fox News Sunday” anchor has seen his profile grow since moderating a presidential debate for Fox News Channel last fall. Potential contract issues aside, could CBS make a compelling offer?

