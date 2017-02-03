CBS has given a pilot order to “Brothered Up,” a multiracial cop multi-cam, Variety has learned.
The pilot, from “Man With a Plan” co-exec producer Mark Gross, centers around to Detroit cops: an emotionally guarded African American, and an emotionally available Pakistani. The opposites have to find a way to connect as they patrol their Detroit neighborhood. Gross, who also co-exec produced on “Mike & Molly,” will serve as writer and exec producer.
“Brothered Up” is produced by CBS Television Studios.
CBS has ordered drama pilots for a Mexican-American family cop drama from the creator of “Bull;” a Navy SEAL project; “Dr. Death,” starring Alan Cumming; “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” about internet journalists pursue and expose stories of injustice using unique investigative skills; and NASA series “Mission Control.”
On the comedy side, in addition to “Brothered Up, the network has picked up a re-developed pilot from last season, “Real Life,” which hails from “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and writer Hilary Winston; “9J, 9K, 9L,” which just cast David Walton in addition to star and co-creator Mark Feuerstein; and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.