CBS has given a pilot order to “Brothered Up,” a multiracial cop multi-cam, Variety has learned.

The pilot, from “Man With a Plan” co-exec producer Mark Gross, centers around to Detroit cops: an emotionally guarded African American, and an emotionally available Pakistani. The opposites have to find a way to connect as they patrol their Detroit neighborhood. Gross, who also co-exec produced on “Mike & Molly,” will serve as writer and exec producer.

“Brothered Up” is produced by CBS Television Studios.