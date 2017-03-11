CBS is moving “Training Day” to Saturday nights at 9 p.m. beginning April 8. The scheduling change follows the Feb. 25 death of series star Bill Paxton, who passed away at age 61 from complications following heart surgery.

The new season of “The Amazing Race” will take over for “Training Day” in the 10 p.m. Thursday timeslot, premiering March 30. The reality competition series had been scheduled to return Friday April 21, but will move to an earlier Thursday premiere to accommodate the “Training Day” shift.

In its new time period, “Training Day” will, for two weeks, follow “Ransom,” an international co-production from executive producer Frank Spotnitz. CBS had been airing reruns in the 9 p.m. hour on Saturdays. The final seven episodes of “Training Day” season one will air in consecutive weeks.

“Training Day” has averaged a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.2 million total viewers so far this season, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. Production on the first season wrapped in December. No decision has yet been made about a second season.

Executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Beall, and Jonathan Littman, “Training Day” takes place a decade and a half after Fuqua’s 2001 feature film. Paxton stars as Frank Roarke, a shady detective who is being investigated by Justin Cornwell’s Kyle Craig, who is working undercover as Roarke’s partner.

CBS also confirmed that “Undercover Boss” will return with four new episodes Fridays at 8 p.m. beginning April 28.