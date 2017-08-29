CBS Developing Medical Comedy From Lisa Parsons Based on Korean Series ‘Emergency Couple’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS is developing a new comedy series based on the South Korean series “Emergency Couple”, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Love/Sick,” a multi-cam hybrid, follows a young female doctor who is put in charge of a new group of medical interns, only to discover that one of them is her ex-boyfriend. Lisa Parsons will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project, with Jeffrey Kramer and Jiwon Park also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Parsons has previously worked on shows such as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Arrested Development” as a writer and story editor, as well as writing for and producing the Epix series “Graves.” She also wrote for and co-produced the Nickelodeon series “See Dad Run,” which starred Scott Baio. She is repped by Paradigm.

This is the latest Korean series to be adapted for a U.S. audience. This fall, ABC will debut “The Good Doctor,” based on the Korean series of the same name. It follows a young surgeon (Freddie Highmore) with autism and savant syndrome who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit.

On Monday, CBS announced that it was developing a new CIA drama series from Barbara Hall and former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller. That deal was the first under Geller’s production deal he set after officially stepping as the president of CBS Entertainment in May after suffering a heart attack. The network is also developing a nuclear submarine drama from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout production banner that revolves around the crew of an American nuclear submarine that is rocked by a death on board that threatens to expose a major conspiracy and trigger a potential World War III.

(Pictured: Lisa Parsons)